Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.

ΌνομαBLY

ΚατάταξηNo.1430

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.02%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας944,366,662.32

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9443%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-12-01 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.676306,2021-04-04

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.002898288580552685,2023-06-12

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

