Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

ΌνομαBABYBONK

ΚατάταξηNo.1780

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας351,501,683,377,038,850

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια420,000,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος420,000,000,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8369%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

ΕισαγωγήBaby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

