ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
ΌνομαANKR
ΚατάταξηNo.254
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.11%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας10,000,000,000
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας1%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-03-05 00:00:00
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0066 USDT
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.22517936,2021-03-28
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000711080622353,2020-03-13
Δημόσιο BlockchainETH
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
