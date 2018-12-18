AERGO

Aergo minimizes costs, delays, and reliance of working with third-parties in business transactions. It also eliminates manual, error-prone processes and information redundancy. Built for businesses, partners, and developers alike, it uses the best practical and most secure blockchain technologies while leveraging your existing IT investments. Finally, you can make your data work for your business ecosystem.

ΌνομαAERGO

ΚατάταξηNo.466

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)8.88%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας479,999,995.7689212

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια500,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος500,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9599%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-12-18 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.6970735396414783,2025-04-16

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.0161023174991,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

