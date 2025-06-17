Zulu Network Preis (ZULU)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Zulu Network (ZULU) beträgt heute 0.00270359 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 390.67K USD. Der ZULU zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Zulu Network Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt -- USD
- Die Preisänderung von Zulu Network im Tagesverlauf beträgt -14.63%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 144.50M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von ZULU zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue ZULU-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Zulu Network zu USD bei $ -0.00046353501166487.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Zulu Network zu USD bei $ -0.0010595163.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Zulu Network zu USD bei $ -0.0021691902.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Zulu Network zu USD bei $ -0.005093829437809713.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.00046353501166487
|-14.63%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0010595163
|-39.18%
|60 Tage
|$ -0.0021691902
|-80.23%
|90 Tage
|$ -0.005093829437809713
|-65.32%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Zulu Network: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.36%
-14.63%
-25.66%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Zulu Network (ZULU) kann tiefere Einblicke in dessen langfristigen Wert und Wachstumspotenzial geben. Von der Token-Verteilung bis hin zur Verwaltung des Angebots offenbart die Tokenomics die Kernstruktur der Wirtschaft eines Projekts. Erfahren Sie jetzt mehr über die umfassende Tokenomics von ZULU Token!
|1 ZULU zu VND
₫71.14497085
|1 ZULU zu AUD
A$0.0041364927
|1 ZULU zu GBP
￡0.0019736207
|1 ZULU zu EUR
€0.0023250874
|1 ZULU zu USD
$0.00270359
|1 ZULU zu MYR
RM0.0114632216
|1 ZULU zu TRY
₺0.1064944101
|1 ZULU zu JPY
¥0.3910742935
|1 ZULU zu RUB
₽0.2122047791
|1 ZULU zu INR
₹0.2326709554
|1 ZULU zu IDR
Rp44.3211404496
|1 ZULU zu KRW
₩3.6783423386
|1 ZULU zu PHP
₱0.1532124453
|1 ZULU zu EGP
￡E.0.1359094693
|1 ZULU zu BRL
R$0.0148427091
|1 ZULU zu CAD
C$0.0036498465
|1 ZULU zu BDT
৳0.3304868416
|1 ZULU zu NGN
₦4.172180088
|1 ZULU zu UAH
₴0.1123341645
|1 ZULU zu VES
Bs0.27576618
|1 ZULU zu PKR
Rs0.7652241136
|1 ZULU zu KZT
₸1.3857250545
|1 ZULU zu THB
฿0.0878126032
|1 ZULU zu TWD
NT$0.0795396178
|1 ZULU zu AED
د.إ0.0099221753
|1 ZULU zu CHF
Fr0.0021899079
|1 ZULU zu HKD
HK$0.0211961456
|1 ZULU zu MAD
.د.م0.0246297049
|1 ZULU zu MXN
$0.0511789587