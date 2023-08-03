Youcoin (YOU) Tokenomics
Youcoin (YOU)-Informationen
What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence.
What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike.
History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023.
What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin.
What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.
Youcoin (YOU) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Youcoin (YOU), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Youcoin (YOU) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Youcoin (YOU) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von YOU-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele YOU-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von YOU verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des YOU -Tokens!
YOU Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich YOU entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose YOU kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
