XList Preis (XLIST)
Der Echtzeitpreis von XList (XLIST) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 0.00 USD. Der XLIST zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige XList Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 3.78 USD
- Die Preisänderung von XList im Tagesverlauf beträgt --
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 0.00 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von XLIST zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue XLIST-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von XList zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von XList zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von XList zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von XList zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|--
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|-67.48%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|-46.94%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von XList: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
--
--
-0.00%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
The XList token runs on the XRPL network and its main utility allows XList holders to decide through the power of voting which exchange XList will list on every two months. XList holders can also vote for their favourite XRPL project from a list that is participating in the voting at the same time. The project with the highest number of votes will list on the exchange with the highest number of votes alongside XList. XList covers the listing fees of both projects to list on the winning exchange. XList is working to establish partnerships or close relationships with exchanges involved in the voting process and will be able to negotiate good offers for the listing fees. XList holders vote using their Xumm wallet and the number of votes applied equals the number of XList tokens held in their wallet. XList held its first vote during the presales in May 2022 which finished on 1st June. The exchange for the first vote was Bitrue and the XRPL project which won the vote was Staykx. XList & StaykX therefore listed on Bitrue exchange and XList covered the listing fees for both projects. See XList website for more information: https://www.xlist.one Staking is also available to XList holders and they will be able to stake their XList to earn passive income over time. Staking is available on CEX and DEX platforms. XList is collaborating with the NVL project and NVL holders will earn XList from staking too. XList also launched the XList Totem Pole which represents and commemorates the history of the XList project and the XRP community. It records the history of all XList Vote winners. Every time a vote is completed and the winners are announced then the XList Totem Pole is updated with the logo of the winning exchange and XRPL project. These are added to the rings on the bands of the XList Totem Pole. The rings on the bands are always reserved for this purpose. The XList Totem Pole also has 63 permanent advertising spaces on the wings (front & back) and the tail where a logo or image can be placed. Each space can include one or more links to website URLs or an image of your choice so it is great for advertising. Just click on show or hide annotations to view links on the Totem. Anyone can be featured on the Totem Pole including XRP community leaders, influencers, XRPL projects, individuals, companies, etc. The permanent spaces can be purchased from https://store.xlist.one When all 63 spaces are bought and allocated then additional XList Totem Poles will be generated with blank wings and tail. The rings on the bands will always be exactly the same across every XList Totem Pole showing the exchanges and XRPL projects that XList has helped and supported along its journey. All Totem Poles will be available to view. XList is actively seeking to develop partnerships and collaborations with Metaverse and gaming projects that would like to feature the XList Totem Poles. This will help bring awareness to anyone who is featured on the totem poles and be a bit of fun for anyone involved in the Metaverse or gaming platforms when they stumble across the XList Totem Poles. XList kindly welcomes any Metaverse or gaming projects to get in touch to chat about collaborating. XList has not held any free airdrops or free giveaways to the public. Instead, two rounds of presales were held and Initial Dex offerings. XList is focused on protecting its investors and has a well planned long-term strategy aimed at growing the value of the XList token and the XList project while helping support other great XRPL projects.
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 XLIST zu AUD
A$--
|1 XLIST zu GBP
￡--
|1 XLIST zu EUR
€--
|1 XLIST zu USD
$--
|1 XLIST zu MYR
RM--
|1 XLIST zu TRY
₺--
|1 XLIST zu JPY
¥--
|1 XLIST zu RUB
₽--
|1 XLIST zu INR
₹--
|1 XLIST zu IDR
Rp--
|1 XLIST zu PHP
₱--
|1 XLIST zu EGP
￡E.--
|1 XLIST zu BRL
R$--
|1 XLIST zu CAD
C$--
|1 XLIST zu BDT
৳--
|1 XLIST zu NGN
₦--
|1 XLIST zu UAH
₴--
|1 XLIST zu VES
Bs--
|1 XLIST zu PKR
Rs--
|1 XLIST zu KZT
₸--
|1 XLIST zu THB
฿--
|1 XLIST zu TWD
NT$--
|1 XLIST zu CHF
Fr--
|1 XLIST zu HKD
HK$--
|1 XLIST zu MAD
.د.م--