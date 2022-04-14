Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics

Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Xfinite Entertainment (XET), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
USD

Xfinite Entertainment (XET)-Informationen

What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/

How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users).

Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants.

Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs.

Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers?

Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital.

Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now.

How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem?

25% of XET tokens

This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself.

28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility

A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform.

10% of XET reserves for the team

For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project.

10% of XET for Strategic Partners

Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves.

11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period.

Where is XET listed?

Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.

Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token?

The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.

Offizielle Website:
https://www.xfinite.io

Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Xfinite Entertainment (XET), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 325.63K
$ 325.63K$ 325.63K
Gesamtangebot:
$ 4.00B
$ 4.00B$ 4.00B
Umlaufangebot:
$ 2.33B
$ 2.33B$ 2.33B
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 559.02K
$ 559.02K$ 559.02K
Allzeithoch:
$ 31.99
$ 31.99$ 31.99
Allzeittief:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.00013975
$ 0.00013975$ 0.00013975

Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Xfinite Entertainment (XET) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von XET-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele XET-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von XET verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des XET -Tokens!

XET Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich XET entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose XET kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?

MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.

Über 4,000 Handelspaare auf den Spot- und Futures-Märkten
Schnellste Token-Auflistungen unter den CEXs
Branchenweit die größte Liquidität
Niedrigste Gebühren, unterstützt durch einen 24/7-Kundenservice
100 %+ Transparenz der Token-Reserve für Benutzergelder
Ultraniedrige Einstiegshürden: Krypto kaufen mit nur 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.