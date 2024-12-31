Xbit Preis (XBT)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Xbit (XBT) beträgt heute 0.01087267 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 9.39M USD. Der XBT zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Xbit Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 274.71K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Xbit im Tagesverlauf beträgt -0.13%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 863.00M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von XBT zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue XBT-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Xbit zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Xbit zu USD bei $ -0.0001196613.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Xbit zu USD bei $ +0.0006989832.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Xbit zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0001196613
|-1.10%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0006989832
|+6.43%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Xbit: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.11%
-0.13%
-0.60%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 XBT zu AUD
A$0.017396272
|1 XBT zu GBP
￡0.0085894093
|1 XBT zu EUR
€0.0104377632
|1 XBT zu USD
$0.01087267
|1 XBT zu MYR
RM0.0484921082
|1 XBT zu TRY
₺0.3841314311
|1 XBT zu JPY
¥1.7071179167
|1 XBT zu RUB
₽1.201430035
|1 XBT zu INR
₹0.9326576326
|1 XBT zu IDR
Rp175.3656206101
|1 XBT zu PHP
₱0.6296363197
|1 XBT zu EGP
￡E.0.5526578161
|1 XBT zu BRL
R$0.0670843739
|1 XBT zu CAD
C$0.0155479181
|1 XBT zu BDT
৳1.2985229781
|1 XBT zu NGN
₦16.8306757066
|1 XBT zu UAH
₴0.4571957735
|1 XBT zu VES
Bs0.55450617
|1 XBT zu PKR
Rs3.0259727877
|1 XBT zu KZT
₸5.7014106946
|1 XBT zu THB
฿0.3715191339
|1 XBT zu TWD
NT$0.356623576
|1 XBT zu CHF
Fr0.009785403
|1 XBT zu HKD
HK$0.0843719192
|1 XBT zu MAD
.د.م0.1095965136