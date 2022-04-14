WONG (WONG) Tokenomics
WONG (WONG)-Informationen
WONG is chaos in coin form, born out of ApeChain to confuse, amuse, and occasionally blow your mind. It’s a memecoin with a purpose—no promises, no utility, just pure meme magic and art-fueled anarchy.
This is a token that dares to ask, What can go WONG? With a vibe that’s part hero, part troublemaker, and 100% meme-fueled chaos, $WONG exists to entertain, confuse, and onboard new users to ApeChain. Whether it’s through its viral TikTok series, “WONG or Right”, or its seamless wallet onboarding tool that rivals the smoothness of butter, $WONG is here to disrupt not just ApeChain but the entire crypto space.
More than just a coin, $WONG is a living meme—an unpredictable force that thrives on community-driven humor, irreverent content, and a relentless commitment to being the weirdest, most entertaining token in the market. From its grassroots beginnings to its global ambitions, $WONG is proving that chaos and creativity are the ultimate recipe for blockchain success.
If you're tired of boring projects and utility-based snooze-fests, $WONG invites you to embrace the madness, join the movement, and see just how wong you can go.
WONG (WONG) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für WONG (WONG), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
WONG (WONG) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von WONG (WONG) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von WONG-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele WONG-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von WONG verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des WONG -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.