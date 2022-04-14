Wam (WAM) Tokenomics
Wam (WAM)-Informationen
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins.
The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so.
The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains.
-
Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are.
-
Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace.
-
Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market.
-
Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game.
These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
Wam (WAM) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Wam (WAM), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Wam (WAM) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Wam (WAM) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von WAM-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele WAM-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von WAM verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des WAM -Tokens!
WAM Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich WAM entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose WAM kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.