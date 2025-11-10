Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS) Tokenomics
Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS)-Informationen
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS.
PLS staked in the Vouch ecosystem is used to run validators and gain rewards. People who stake their PLS, in the Vouch app, are given the liquid staking token vPLS.
The price of vPLS originally started as the same price as PLS but constantly increases over time to include the yield gained from the validator efforts. The yield is delivered in the form of an increased vPLS token value relative to PLS.
The standard block rewards are paid to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch ecosystem as revenue.
There are two sources of revenue in the Vouch ecosystem. The first is the priority fees from the validators. The second source of the revenue comes from a buy/sell fee on the Vouch token. All of this revenue goes into the Vouch ecosystem and is distributed to system participants.
A percentage of this revenue, plus the regular validator rewards, are paid back to the holders of vPLS. Thus constantly increasing the value of vPLS. This percentage will generally vary between 10-20%. The percentage at Vouch token launch was 24%.
vPLS does not have a fixed supply. When PLS is staked in the system, vPLS is minted in response. Therefore its supply constantly varies depending on the amount of PLS staked in the Vouch staking app.
vPLS is held privately in stakers wallets. You retain self-custody of your PLS in the form of vPLS that can be redeemed through the Vouch app. The redemption time can vary, depending on the amount being redeemed. Smaller amounts are generally instant. Large amounts can take 3-5 days to bring validators offline and unlock PLS.
There is a PLS/vPLS pair on PLSX where you can instantly swap your vPLS to PLS rather than redeeming through the Vouch app.
The Vouch liquid staking protocol launched in October of 2024 and has run flawlessly since. The staking protocol was launched in collaboration with the StaFi team, utilising their open-source liquid staking protocol that had been running, exploit free, for over four years.
Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von VPLS-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele VPLS-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von VPLS verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des VPLS -Tokens!
VPLS Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich VPLS entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose VPLS kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Bitte lesen und verstehen Sie die Nutzungsvereinbarung und die Datenschutzerklärung
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen
TOP-Volumen
Die Kryptowährungen mit dem höchsten Handelsvolumen
Neulich hinzugefügt
Kürzlich aufgelistete Kryptowährungen, die zum Handeln verfügbar sind
Top Gainers
24-Stunden-Krypto-Top-Gewinner, auf die jeder Händler achten sollte