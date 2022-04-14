Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) Tokenomics
Utility Web3Shot (UW3S)-Informationen
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Utility Web3Shot (UW3S), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von UW3S-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele UW3S-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von UW3S verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des UW3S -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.