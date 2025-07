USUD (USUD)-Informationen

The USUD UMBRA Sovereign US Dollar is a USD-pegged stablecoin designed specifically for the Umbra Blockchain. It aims to enhance the global financial system by offering a stable, digital dollar that facilitates seamless, secure, and efficient transactions. The project focuses on leveraging blockchain technology to make the US dollar more accessible and powerful on a global scale, positioning it as a leader in the next era of digital finance. USUD is fully backed by reserves, ensuring stability, and is integrated into the Umbra Blockchain to support various financial applications.