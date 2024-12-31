TurtleCoin Preis (TRTL)
Der Echtzeitpreis von TurtleCoin (TRTL) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 146.26K USD. Der TRTL zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige TurtleCoin Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 2.63 USD
- Die Preisänderung von TurtleCoin im Tagesverlauf beträgt --
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 138.37B USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von TRTL zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue TRTL-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von TurtleCoin zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TurtleCoin zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TurtleCoin zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TurtleCoin zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|--
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|+4.12%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|+48.51%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von TurtleCoin: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
--
--
+1.03%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Turtlecoin is a privacy coin that is forked from Bytecoin. Because of this, turtlecoin has Bytecoin’s privacy aspects to it called RingCT. This coin is more of a meme coin, but there are a lot of serious tech advancements as well. For example, they have a 30-second block time. They also plan on having simple smart contracts sometime soon, since they say they already started development. They have 35 developers on the team and they also plan on somehow making the blockchain smaller to sync faster, but this is TBA on the roadmap, and the details of this are not out yet. Turtle coin uses the cryptonight_lite_v7 algorithm so it is ASIC resistant. Born on the 9th day of December 2017, TurtleCoin faced a backlash from a couple of online forums, not because it had such a funny name, but since its initial single command line and included TRTL giveaways. Luckily, TurtleCoin of about three months later is grown a lot and has various versions compatible with Apple, Windows and Linux OS. Turtlecoin could be the ideal project to get involved in while it is still in the initial stages. There is more potential for return on investment with a microcap coin than there are with established altcoins. Moreover, you do not have to hand over tokens in an overhyped crowd sale to be a part of this. All you really need to do is download the mining software and get hashing. The coin is one of the easiest to mine as was the developer’s intention. Moreover, given the exciting roadmap that the team has ahead for the project, the future prospects also look quite promising. Private smart contracts and no sync blockchains could push the coin towards mass adoption. Fast With blocks being created every 30 seconds on the Turtlecoin blockchain and transactions taking just seconds, sending and paying with TRTL is a breeze. Easy Having an extremely active development team and a lively, helpful community, you can start using TRTL in minutes, no matter your familiarity and/or expertise with cryptocurrencies in general. Mining TRTL is also very easy to get into with simple, detailed how-to guides. Safe With its beginnings as a fork of Bytecoin, Turtlecoin offers the same degree of privacy and anonimity with its use of ring-signatures. Just like using paper cash, paying with TRTL allows you to spend your money the way you want. Being completely open source, the TurtleCoin project is growing daily. We actively encourage the community to jump in with fresh ideas, no matter your skillset or level of experience. Just hop into the discord and say hello!
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 TRTL zu AUD
A$--
|1 TRTL zu GBP
￡--
|1 TRTL zu EUR
€--
|1 TRTL zu USD
$--
|1 TRTL zu MYR
RM--
|1 TRTL zu TRY
₺--
|1 TRTL zu JPY
¥--
|1 TRTL zu RUB
₽--
|1 TRTL zu INR
₹--
|1 TRTL zu IDR
Rp--
|1 TRTL zu PHP
₱--
|1 TRTL zu EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRTL zu BRL
R$--
|1 TRTL zu CAD
C$--
|1 TRTL zu BDT
৳--
|1 TRTL zu NGN
₦--
|1 TRTL zu UAH
₴--
|1 TRTL zu VES
Bs--
|1 TRTL zu PKR
Rs--
|1 TRTL zu KZT
₸--
|1 TRTL zu THB
฿--
|1 TRTL zu TWD
NT$--
|1 TRTL zu CHF
Fr--
|1 TRTL zu HKD
HK$--
|1 TRTL zu MAD
.د.م--