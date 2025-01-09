TRUMP WIF EAR Preis (WIFEAR)
Der Echtzeitpreis von TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 14.55K USD. Der WIFEAR zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige TRUMP WIF EAR Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 234.85 USD
- Die Preisänderung von TRUMP WIF EAR im Tagesverlauf beträgt -10.07%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 992.39M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von WIFEAR zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue WIFEAR-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von TRUMP WIF EAR zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TRUMP WIF EAR zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TRUMP WIF EAR zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TRUMP WIF EAR zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|-10.07%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|-33.57%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|-94.36%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von TRUMP WIF EAR: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-2.67%
-10.07%
-21.88%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 WIFEAR zu AUD
A$--
|1 WIFEAR zu GBP
￡--
|1 WIFEAR zu EUR
€--
|1 WIFEAR zu USD
$--
|1 WIFEAR zu MYR
RM--
|1 WIFEAR zu TRY
₺--
|1 WIFEAR zu JPY
¥--
|1 WIFEAR zu RUB
₽--
|1 WIFEAR zu INR
₹--
|1 WIFEAR zu IDR
Rp--
|1 WIFEAR zu PHP
₱--
|1 WIFEAR zu EGP
￡E.--
|1 WIFEAR zu BRL
R$--
|1 WIFEAR zu CAD
C$--
|1 WIFEAR zu BDT
৳--
|1 WIFEAR zu NGN
₦--
|1 WIFEAR zu UAH
₴--
|1 WIFEAR zu VES
Bs--
|1 WIFEAR zu PKR
Rs--
|1 WIFEAR zu KZT
₸--
|1 WIFEAR zu THB
฿--
|1 WIFEAR zu TWD
NT$--
|1 WIFEAR zu CHF
Fr--
|1 WIFEAR zu HKD
HK$--
|1 WIFEAR zu MAD
.د.م--