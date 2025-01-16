ThreeFold Preis (TFT)
Der Echtzeitpreis von ThreeFold (TFT) beträgt heute 0.01534353 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 0.00 USD. Der TFT zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige ThreeFold Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 10.82K USD
- Die Preisänderung von ThreeFold im Tagesverlauf beträgt +0.23%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 0.00 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von TFT zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue TFT-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von ThreeFold zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ThreeFold zu USD bei $ +0.0042993399.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ThreeFold zu USD bei $ +0.0094037764.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ThreeFold zu USD bei $ +0.006019096250186778.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|30 Tage
|$ +0.0042993399
|+28.02%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0094037764
|+61.29%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.006019096250186778
|+64.55%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von ThreeFold: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.03%
+0.23%
-3.44%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
|1 TFT zu AUD
A$0.0247030833
|1 TFT zu GBP
￡0.0124282593
|1 TFT zu EUR
€0.0148832241
|1 TFT zu USD
$0.01534353
|1 TFT zu MYR
RM0.0688924497
|1 TFT zu TRY
₺0.5443884444
|1 TFT zu JPY
¥2.3932838094
|1 TFT zu RUB
₽1.572711825
|1 TFT zu INR
₹1.3267550391
|1 TFT zu IDR
Rp251.5332384432
|1 TFT zu PHP
₱0.8972896344
|1 TFT zu EGP
￡E.0.7736207826
|1 TFT zu BRL
R$0.0922146153
|1 TFT zu CAD
C$0.0219412479
|1 TFT zu BDT
৳1.8559533888
|1 TFT zu NGN
₦23.862257856
|1 TFT zu UAH
₴0.6456557424
|1 TFT zu VES
Bs0.82855062
|1 TFT zu PKR
Rs4.2750143286
|1 TFT zu KZT
₸8.1010769694
|1 TFT zu THB
฿0.5305792674
|1 TFT zu TWD
NT$0.5054158782
|1 TFT zu CHF
Fr0.0139626123
|1 TFT zu HKD
HK$0.1193726634
|1 TFT zu MAD
.د.م0.1543559118