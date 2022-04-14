The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics
The Crypto Prophecies (TCP)-Informationen
The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players
To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/)
Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets.
Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out?
The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle
Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool.
The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store.
The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper
Battle The Oracle
The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy
Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster.
Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für The Crypto Prophecies (TCP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von TCP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TCP-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TCP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TCP -Tokens!
TCP Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich TCP entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose TCP kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.