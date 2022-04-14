The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu The Crypto Prophecies (TCP), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
USD

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP)-Informationen

The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players

To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/)

Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets.

Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out?

The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle

Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool.

The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store.

The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper

Battle The Oracle

The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy

Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster.

Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.

Offizielle Website:
https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für The Crypto Prophecies (TCP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 2.70K
$ 2.70K$ 2.70K
Gesamtangebot:
$ 240.03M
$ 240.03M$ 240.03M
Umlaufangebot:
$ 116.78M
$ 116.78M$ 116.78M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 5.54K
$ 5.54K$ 5.54K
Allzeithoch:
$ 0.544589
$ 0.544589$ 0.544589
Allzeittief:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von TCP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TCP-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TCP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TCP -Tokens!

TCP Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich TCP entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose TCP kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?

MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.

Über 4,000 Handelspaare auf den Spot- und Futures-Märkten
Schnellste Token-Auflistungen unter den CEXs
Branchenweit die größte Liquidität
Niedrigste Gebühren, unterstützt durch einen 24/7-Kundenservice
100 %+ Transparenz der Token-Reserve für Benutzergelder
Ultraniedrige Einstiegshürden: Krypto kaufen mit nur 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.