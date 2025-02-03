TCAP Preis (TCAP)
Der Echtzeitpreis von TCAP (TCAP) beträgt heute 326.12 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 40.75K USD. Der TCAP zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige TCAP Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 470.94 USD
- Die Preisänderung von TCAP im Tagesverlauf beträgt -8.76%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 124.97 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von TCAP zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue TCAP-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von TCAP zu USD bei $ -31.3159982780756.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TCAP zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TCAP zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von TCAP zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -31.3159982780756
|-8.76%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von TCAP: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
--
-8.76%
--
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is TCAP? For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world. Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks. Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization. For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows: cc = $3,500,000,000,000 dd = 10,000,000,000 rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00 Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price. TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button. How to Use TCAP? Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/ Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6 What makes TCAP unique? While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 TCAP zu AUD
A$531.5756
|1 TCAP zu GBP
￡264.1572
|1 TCAP zu EUR
€316.3364
|1 TCAP zu USD
$326.12
|1 TCAP zu MYR
RM1,464.2788
|1 TCAP zu TRY
₺11,701.1856
|1 TCAP zu JPY
¥50,802.9736
|1 TCAP zu RUB
₽32,517.4252
|1 TCAP zu INR
₹28,228.9472
|1 TCAP zu IDR
Rp5,346,228.6528
|1 TCAP zu PHP
₱19,123.6768
|1 TCAP zu EGP
￡E.16,560.3736
|1 TCAP zu BRL
R$1,904.5408
|1 TCAP zu CAD
C$479.3964
|1 TCAP zu BDT
৳40,393.2232
|1 TCAP zu NGN
₦548,100.1004
|1 TCAP zu UAH
₴13,814.4432
|1 TCAP zu VES
Bs18,914.96
|1 TCAP zu PKR
Rs92,096.288
|1 TCAP zu KZT
₸171,640.2172
|1 TCAP zu THB
฿11,075.0352
|1 TCAP zu TWD
NT$10,745.654
|1 TCAP zu CHF
Fr296.7692
|1 TCAP zu HKD
HK$2,540.4748
|1 TCAP zu MAD
.د.م3,323.1628