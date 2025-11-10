Suzaku Token (SUZ) Tokenomics
Suzaku Token (SUZ) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Suzaku Token (SUZ), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Suzaku Token (SUZ)-Informationen
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
- Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
- Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
- Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
- Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
- Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
- Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
Suzaku Token (SUZ) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Suzaku Token (SUZ) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SUZ-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SUZ-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SUZ verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SUZ -Tokens!
SUZ Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SUZ entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SUZ kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Bitte lesen und verstehen Sie die Nutzungsvereinbarung und die Datenschutzerklärung
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen
TOP-Volumen
Die Kryptowährungen mit dem höchsten Handelsvolumen
Neulich hinzugefügt
Kürzlich aufgelistete Kryptowährungen, die zum Handeln verfügbar sind
Top Gainers
24-Stunden-Krypto-Top-Gewinner, auf die jeder Händler achten sollte