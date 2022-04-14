Subsocial (SUB) Tokenomics
Subsocial (SUB)-Informationen
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future.
Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi.
Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders.
Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees.
Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms.
One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
Subsocial (SUB) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Subsocial (SUB), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Subsocial (SUB) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Subsocial (SUB) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SUB-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SUB-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.