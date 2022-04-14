Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) Tokenomics
Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)-Informationen
Yo, check it out! Real Strawberry Elephant, we're talkin' 'bout the realest thing out there. This ain't your average crypto, folks; it's the "صباح الفرولة," aka the Mornin' of Strawburry. And guess what? This strawburry elephant is on the move!
Strawburry Elephant, the smartest red crypto creature ya ever seen. And we can't forget about our buddy "ميمي مضحك" (funny Mimi) – keepin' things fun and lighthearted in our community.
But hold up, here's the real deal: Zero tax, contracts renounced, and liquidity burned foreva'. We're talkin' 'bout 100% of the supply sent straight to Uniswap, and that LP? Yep, it's burnt to a crisp. This token is all 'bout the community, baby!
Imagine rollin' through strawburry fields, sneakin' your way to success – that's the vibe here. Real Strawburry Elephant ain't just a token; it's a journey. So, stay tuned as we welcome this charmin' crypto character into the wild world of digital assets!
What makes this project even more excitin' is its commitment to innovation. Real Strawburry Elephant is more than a meme coin; it's a game-changer. The team behind RSE is dedicated to pushin' the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto space.
With groundbreaking features on the horizon, RSE is set to revolutionize how we interact with cryptocurrencies, all while maintainin' its signature whimsical charm.
In a crypto world filled with uncertainty, Real Strawburry Elephant is a breath of fresh air. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and financial opportunity, appealin' to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.
So, whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just someone lookin' to have a little fun while makin' gains, keep an eye out for the Real Strawburry Elephant. This project is 'bout to take the crypto scene by storm, and you won't wanna miss out on the adventure! 🍓🐘💰
Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von صباح الفر-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele صباح الفر-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von صباح الفر verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des صباح الفر -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.