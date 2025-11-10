Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Tokenomics
Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Stoopid Cats (STOCAT), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)-Informationen
Stoopid Cats is a character IP and game-driven Web3 project focused on bridging traditional (Web2) entertainment and blockchain (Web3) utility through a unified ecosystem. Launched in April 2024 by a team of game developers, artists, and strategists, the project is preparing for its token launch on centralized exchanges in May 2025.
At the heart of Stoopid Cats is a cultural and emotional message: “Be Stoopid: see the little joy in life.” This motto encourages a shift in perspective, reminding people to embrace simple, positive moments rather than overthinking and stress. It serves as both a branding foundation and a guiding philosophy for the project’s content and community.
The Stoopid Cats ecosystem includes ongoing development of play-to-earn (P2E) and hyper-casual mobile games, built to engage both traditional and Web3-native gamers. These titles integrate optional blockchain features without compromising accessibility, allowing the brand to reach wider audiences while offering deeper utility to NFT and token holders.
In addition to gaming, the project is building a character-driven IP business supported by real-world revenue sources such as merchandise and licensing partnerships. Physical products are designed to extend the brand beyond digital spaces, reinforcing long-term value and recognition.
The project features three NFT collections, each contributing more than just access or rewards. These NFTs serve as keys to an evolving ecosystem - offering DAO-based voting rights, participation in exclusive campaigns, and future utilities within the broader platform.
$STOCAT is the native token of the ecosystem. It will be used across staking, in-game purchases, and future merchant integrations. A dedicated staking protocol is under development, enabling NFT holders to receive quarterly token rewards tied to net income generated from games, merchandise, and partnerships.
Additionally, Stoopid Cats is developing a unique NFT-based lending platform, which will tie into a planned $STOCAT-powered online casino - combining gamification, utility, and financial features under a single cohesive environment.
Rather than approaching the project as a short-term Web3 launch, Stoopid Cats is structured for synergetic, sustainable growth. The team is focused on long-term execution across gaming, character IP, merchandise, and blockchain integrations, while embedding the "Be Stoopid" philosophy as a relatable lifestyle message for a global audience.
With an expanding roadmap, community-centered tokenomics, and scalable IP potential, Stoopid Cats presents a multi-layered ecosystem blending the Be Stoopid movement, interactive products, and practical utility - designed for both cultural relevance and long-term value creation.
Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von STOCAT-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele STOCAT-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von STOCAT verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des STOCAT -Tokens!
STOCAT Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich STOCAT entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose STOCAT kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Bitte lesen und verstehen Sie die Nutzungsvereinbarung und die Datenschutzerklärung
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen
TOP-Volumen
Die Kryptowährungen mit dem höchsten Handelsvolumen
Neulich hinzugefügt
Kürzlich aufgelistete Kryptowährungen, die zum Handeln verfügbar sind
Top Gainers
24-Stunden-Krypto-Top-Gewinner, auf die jeder Händler achten sollte