Spintria (SP) Tokenomics
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.
Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.
Security and Privacy
- Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
- Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.
Financial Barriers
- Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
- Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.
Censorship and Legal Restrictions
- Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.
Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation
- Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
- Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.
Monetization Challenges
- Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
- Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.
Lack of Innovation
- Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
- Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.
Stigmatization and Social Pressure
- Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
- Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.
Content Quality Issues
- Problem: Low-quality content.
- Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.
Market Access Issues
- Problem: Limited access to the global market.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.
Intellectual Property Protection Issues
- Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
- Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.
Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Spintria (SP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Spintria (SP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SP-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SP -Tokens!
SP Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SP entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SP kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.