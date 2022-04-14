Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) Tokenomics
Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL)-Informationen
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana..
We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time.
Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion.
sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS.
The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies.
There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners.
Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more.
Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs).
A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume.
In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee.
Vault Capital Deposit Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield.
Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL.
Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees.
When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage.
LP Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns.
Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SSOL-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SSOL-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SSOL verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SSOL -Tokens!
SSOL Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SSOL entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SSOL kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
