Shiba Saga (SHIA)-Informationen
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games.
Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life.
SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away!
STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
Shiba Saga (SHIA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Shiba Saga (SHIA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Shiba Saga (SHIA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Shiba Saga (SHIA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SHIA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SHIA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SHIA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SHIA -Tokens!
SHIA Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SHIA entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SHIA kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
