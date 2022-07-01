Santa Coin (SANTA) Tokenomics
Santa Coin (SANTA)-Informationen
What is the project about? Santa Coin is a philanthropic cryptocurrency that promotes the festive spirit of Christmas all year round, providing AI-powered tools to its community, supporting charitable causes, and fostering sustainable practices.
What makes your project unique? Santa Coin stands out by uniquely merging the spirit of giving and the power of AI technology in the cryptocurrency space; it's a memecoin designed not just for transactions, but to provide value through AI-driven tools, while promoting a culture of philanthropy and sustainability, celebrating the joy of Christmas all year round.
History of your project. Santa Coin was founded in October 2021 as an holiday memecoin originally exciting users with its P2E racing game but now evolving into a giant memecoin using a set of AI tools to excite users again.
What’s next for your project? The team will focus on the development of SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis. This tool is anticipated to provide users with unique, AI-generated content, enhancing the overall user experience.
What can your token be used for? Holding Santa Coin gives users access to an array of AI-powered tools, including SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis, and an AI image generator. These tools can be used by businesses, content creators, developers, and individual users alike. By owning Santa Coin, holders indirectly support charitable causes and environmental initiatives, as a portion of the project's tokenomics is allocated to these endeavors.
Santa Coin (SANTA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Santa Coin (SANTA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Santa Coin (SANTA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Santa Coin (SANTA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SANTA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SANTA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SANTA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SANTA -Tokens!
