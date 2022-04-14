Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) Tokenomics
Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)-Informationen
Riky: A Community-Centric Journey from Setback to Success
Once victim to a disheartening rug pull by its original developer, Riky the Raccoon has risen from the ashes, transforming adversity into opportunity. In the wake of this challenge, a passionate group of enthusiasts, each new to the world of cryptocurrency project management, rallied together to revive and reimagine what a meme coin could represent. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Riky, pivoting from a mere digital asset to a vibrant, community-driven movement.
At the heart of Riky’s resurgence is a foundational belief that community comes before price. By focusing on strong, transparent engagement and collaboration, Riky has cultivated an environment where every member has a voice and a stake in the project’s direction. This ethos has attracted a diverse array of talents, from marketing mavens and tech innovators to creative visionaries, all dedicated to the coin’s success.
The choice of Riky the Raccoon, one of the internet’s most viral and beloved animals, as the mascot encapsulates the spirit of the project—mischievous, resilient, and endearing. This choice has not only won the hearts of the crypto community but has also opened a treasure trove of marketing possibilities that continue to drive the project’s visibility and appeal.
Operating on the burgeoning Coinbase chain, Riky leverages the latest in blockchain technology to ensure scalability, security, and sustainability. The chain’s growing ecosystem presents a fertile ground for Riky, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and expansion.
As we continue to expand our reach and build our legacy, Riky remains a testament to the power of community in the blockchain world. The future holds unimaginable potential; with each new member, partner, and innovation, we rewrite what a meme coin can achieve.
Join us on this remarkable journey.
Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Riky The Raccoon (RIKY), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von RIKY-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele RIKY-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von RIKY verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des RIKY -Tokens!
RIKY Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich RIKY entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose RIKY kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.