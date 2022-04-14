RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics
RealFevr is a company established in 2015 in the fantasy markets with a football fantasy leagues game that currently has over 2 Million downloads on iOS and Android. With the fantasy leagues concept proven, RealFevr is now working towards being one of the NFT industry leaders by having the first-ever fully licensed Football Video NFTs Marketplace. Its NFTs will also be integrated into the FEVR Battle Arena, a new trading moments game (Play and Earn) that’s currently in its alpha testing stage.
RealFevr currently has 3 important ecosystem pillars:
💰 NFT Marketplace - where you can buy and sell sports video digital collectibles www.realfevr.com/marketplace
🎮 FEVR Battle Arena - upcoming Play-and-Earn NFT game.
📱 Fantasy Leagues - our fantasy football app with over 2.5M+ downloads Download it on App Store or Google Play, invite your friends and start playing!
$FEVR is the token that unlocks all incentives within our ecosystem. The main goal of the FEVR token is to open the door to web3, where you, the user, are the centerpiece of the network and the main beneficiary of RealFevr's products.
What's coming in the near future:
- FEVR Battle Arena Game
- Marketplace Challenges & Achievements
- Public User Profiles & Leaderboards
- Marketplace V3, Multitoken (FEVR on the marketplace)
- NFT Bidding and User Notifications
- Experience (LVL) System in-game and in-marketplace
- NFT Fusion (By burning NFTs)
- New Litepaper
- New Sports Related Partnerships (Clubs, Leagues and Athletes)
- New Web3 Partnerships (Ex CEXs and other projects)
- Blockchain integration into Fantasy Leagues
- New Ecosystem Products (Currently we have 3, but we already have concepts of 2 more)
- Mass Marketing
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für RealFevr (FEVR), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
RealFevr (FEVR) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von RealFevr (FEVR) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von FEVR-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele FEVR-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von FEVR verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des FEVR -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.