Der Echtzeitpreis von Quantum Swap beträgt heute 0.00003005 USD. Verfolgen Sie Echtzeit-Updates zum QSWAP-zu-USD-Preis, Live-Charts, Marktkapitalisierung, 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen und mehr. Entdecken Sie den QSWAP-Preistrend jetzt ganz einfach auf MEXC.Der Echtzeitpreis von Quantum Swap beträgt heute 0.00003005 USD. Verfolgen Sie Echtzeit-Updates zum QSWAP-zu-USD-Preis, Live-Charts, Marktkapitalisierung, 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen und mehr. Entdecken Sie den QSWAP-Preistrend jetzt ganz einfach auf MEXC.
Der Echtzeitpreis von Quantum Swap (QSWAP) beträgt $0.00003005. In den letzten 24 Stunden wurde QSWAP zwischen einem Tiefstpreis von $ 0.00002986 und einem Höchstpreis von $ 0.0000304 gehandelt, was auf eine aktive Marktvolatilität hinweist. Der bisherige Höchstpreis von QSWAP liegt bei $ 0.00108259, der bisherige Tiefstpreis bei $ 0.00000111.
In Bezug auf die kurzfristige Performance hat sich QSWAP im letzten Stunde um --, in den letzten 24 Stunden um -0.48% und in den vergangenen 7 Tagen um -22.55% verändert. Dies bietet Ihnen einen schnellen Überblick über die aktuellen Preistrends und Marktdynamiken auf MEXC.
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Marktinformationen
$ 300.53K
$ 300.53K$ 300.53K
--
----
$ 300.53K
$ 300.53K$ 300.53K
10.00B
10.00B 10.00B
9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187
Die aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von Quantum Swap beträgt $ 300.53K bei einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von --. Das Umlaufangebot von QSWAP liegt bei 10.00B, das Gesamtangebot bei 9999999695.445187. Die vollständig verwässerte Bewertung (FDV) beträgt $ 300.53K.
Quantum Swap (QSWAP)-Preisverlauf USD
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Quantum Swap zu USD bei $ 0. In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Quantum Swap zu USD bei $ -0.0000158042. In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Quantum Swap zu USD bei $ -0.0000164829. In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Quantum Swap zu USD bei $ -0.0005676731082093624.
Zeitraum
Veränderung (USD)
Veränderung (%)
Heute
$ 0
-0.48%
30 Tage
$ -0.0000158042
-52.59%
60 Tage
$ -0.0000164829
-54.85%
90 Tage
$ -0.0005676731082093624
-94.97%
Was ist Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Wie viel wird Quantum Swap (QSWAP) morgen, nächste Woche oder nächsten Monat in USD wert sein? Welchen Wert könnten Ihre Quantum Swap-(QSWAP)-Vermögenswerte im Jahr 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – oder sogar in 10 oder 20 Jahren – haben? Nutzen Sie unser Preisprognosetool, um sowohl kurzfristige als auch langfristige Prognosen für Quantum Swap zu erkunden.
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Quantum Swap (QSWAP) kann tiefere Einblicke in dessen langfristigen Wert und Wachstumspotenzial geben. Von der Token-Verteilung bis hin zur Verwaltung des Angebots offenbart die Tokenomics die Kernstruktur der Wirtschaft eines Projekts. Erfahren Sie jetzt mehr über die umfassende Tokenomics von QSWAP Token!
Andere fragen auch: Weitere Fragen zu Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Wie viel ist Quantum Swap (QSWAP) heute wert?
Der Echtzeitpreis von QSWAP in USD beträgt 0.00003005 USD und wird in Echtzeit mit den neuesten Marktdaten aktualisiert.
Was ist der aktuelle QSWAP-zu-USD-Preis?
Der aktuelle QSWAP-zu-USD-Preis beträgt $ 0.00003005. Nutzen Sie den MEXC-Konvertierer für eine genaue Token-Konvertierung.
Wie hoch ist die Marktkapitalisierung von Quantum Swap?
Die Marktkapitalisierung von QSWAP beträgt $ 300.53K USD. Marktkapitalisierung = aktueller Preis × Umlaufangebot. Sie gibt den gesamten Marktwert und die Platzierung des Tokens an.
Wie hoch ist das Umlaufangebot von QSWAP?
Das Umlaufangebot von QSWAP beträgt 10.00B USD.
Wie hoch war der Allzeithochpreis (ATH) von QSWAP?
QSWAP erreichte einen Allzeithochpreis von 0.00108259 USD.
Wie hoch war der Allzeittiefpreis (ATL) von QSWAP?
QSWAP verzeichnete einen Allzeittiefpreis von 0.00000111 USD.
Wie hoch ist das Handelsvolumen von QSWAP?
Das Live-24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen für QSWAP beträgt -- USD.
Wird QSWAP dieses Jahr noch steigen?
QSWAP könnte dieses Jahr weiter steigen – abhängig von den Marktbedingungen und der Entwicklung des Projekts. Sehen Sie sich die QSWAP-Preisprognose für eine detailliertere Analyse an.
Seite zuletzt aktualisiert: 2025-10-26 20:09:50 (UTC+8)
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) – Wichtige Branchen‑Updates
Zeit (UTC+8)
Art
Information
10-25 15:47:08
Branchen-Updates
Daten: Adressen mit zwischen 100 und 10.000 ETH haben in der vergangenen Woche 218.000 ETH angesammelt
10-25 13:34:16
Branchen-Updates
x402 Protocol wöchentliche Transaktionen steigen um 492,63% im Wochenvergleich
10-25 06:10:28
Branchen-Updates
Daten: Die Anzahl der Bitcoin, die nach mehr als 7 Jahren Inaktivität wieder aktiv werden, hat in diesem Jahr ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht
10-24 21:49:00
Branchen-Updates
Einige Token im Base-Ökosystem beginnen zu steigen, wobei PING, CLANKER und VIRTUAL die meiste Aufmerksamkeit gewinnen
10-23 22:32:48
Branchen-Updates
Krypto-Angstindex steigt auf 27, Markt wechselt von "extremer Angst" zu "Angst"
10-23 15:34:02
Branchen-Updates
Aktuelle Finanzierungsraten der Mainstream-Kryptobörsen (CEX und DEX) deuten auf eine stärkere Baisse bei Altcoins hin, während die Bitcoin-Raten wieder auf ein neutrales Niveau zurückgekehrt sind
Haftungsausschluss
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen.
Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen