POWERCITY Earn Protocol (EARN)-Informationen

Emissions token that is issued as rewards to stability pool providers, goes through an annual halving process similar to Bitcoin, fixed supply, but as it is being emitted out simulates an inflationary coin, until the emissions cease and it then is static. its is a part of the EARN protocol,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmw4B8pmFtA