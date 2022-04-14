Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP)-Informationen
$KAIRA is not just another cryptocurrency; she’s a force of nature, the kunoichi of Ninja Pump, an AI-powered market-making platform poised to revolutionize the way we engage with decentralized finance. Born from a vision of seamless liquidity and unparalleled market efficiency, Kaira embodies stealth, precision, and unwavering dedication. She’s the digital embodiment of a highly skilled ninja, moving silently and swiftly to ensure smooth transactions and optimal performance within the Ninja Pump ecosystem.
This isn’t just about capitalizing on a trend; it’s about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the decentralized finance experience. Kaira, the kunoichi, represents the project's commitment to precision and agility in the crypto market. We're building a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, enabling both seasoned traders and newcomers to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence and ease. We aim to provide our community with an innovative and exciting approach to market-making, all under the watchful eye of Kaira.
Kaira is not simply a token; she is an embodiment of our mission.
The $KAIRA token operates on a system, designed to reward community engagement and incentivize participation. We are building a project that we believe will bring true innovation to the market.
Join the $KAIRA revolution, embrace the power of AI, and become part of a community that's dedicated to redefining the future of decentralized finance.
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von NINJAPUMP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele NINJAPUMP-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von NINJAPUMP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des NINJAPUMP -Tokens!
