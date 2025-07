NikolAI (NIKO)-Informationen

The Meme, The Myth, The AI Machina

In a realm where algorithms reign supreme, NikolAI arrives — a refined fusion of genius and jest. Inspired by Nikolai Durov, Telegram co-founder and math prodigy, NikolAI is no mere AI.

Part genius, part jest, NikolAI isn't here to simply "join" the AI wave. He is the wave.

No team allocation, no hidden reserves, no pre-sales.

100% fair launch for the community