What is Neuroni AI Neuroni AI is an advanced artificial intelligence powered natural language processing model available. Neuroni AI is capable of understanding complex language, recognizing the context of conversations, and providing the most accurate responses
What Makes Neuroni AI Unique? Neuroni is different because they provide unbiased information to theirusers. To do this, they have developed a system that does not simply respond with information drawn from a defined database. They use 3 date sources + an ETHIC checker that compares these information in real time in order to answer with an accuracy that is the most realistic. Moreover, even if Neuroni AI learns from its interactions, it collect absolutely NO user data
History of Neuroni AI Neuroni AI was developed by Adam Saint-Leroix and his team of scientists since the beginning of the year 2021 and was launched on 13th January 2023.
What’s Next for Ethereum Neuroni is focusing on concrete use cases in the near future and, beyond the messaging BOTs and the mobile application under development, plans to extend its integration into the metaverse
What can Neuroni AI (NEURONI) be Used For? The use cases of NEURONI token will be multiple in the future, notably as a utility token in future application development and integration of Neuroni AI with partners. A buyback and burn system has also been put in place to use 50% of the advertising revenues to support the NEURONI price.
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Neuroni AI (NEURONI), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Neuroni AI (NEURONI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von NEURONI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele NEURONI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
