Nether (NTR) Tokenomics
Nether (NTR)-Informationen
Nether is a new generation of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which focuses on an entirely new yet immensely important asset that is; PERSONALITY! Nether NFT marketplace will be the world’s first and largest exchange for personality where anyone from celebrities, influencers, to world leaders etc. can create an NFT for their personality, peg tokens to that NFT and allow their fans to buy, sell or exchange those tokens, in order to determine the true value of their personality. The though process behind the creation of Nether NFT was that every day we come across assets that are born, their value soars and then eventually they die. No matter how strong the fundamentals behind an asset are, it is still subjected to ups and downs in the market, and mostly this volatility is fueled by news and rumors generated by people; often famous or influential people. So one might ask the question, if the utility or fundamentals of an asset no longer matter, what is it that matters? The answer is simple; all assets, in whatever market they may be found, are based on a single supreme asset that is human personality. So Nether NFT takes all other variables out of the equation and focuses solely on human personality and its value. Nether has gathered a large community around itself including various famous personalities, their fans and just simply Nether devotees. We are listed on multiple exchanges and are on track as per our roadmap to roll out the mainnet of your project by the end of year. Moreover, we are leveraging various result-oriented marketing tools to expand our community. By January 2023, we aim to have created a community of more than 10 million users who would be buying, selling, owning or exchanging the bits of tokenized personalities every day. We will be creating only 26 million Nether (NTR) tokens.
Nether (NTR) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Nether (NTR), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Nether (NTR) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Nether (NTR) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von NTR-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele NTR-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von NTR verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des NTR -Tokens!
NTR Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich NTR entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose NTR kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.