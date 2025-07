Momo (MOMO)-Informationen

MOMO is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain based around Momo the Shiba Inu. Momo the Shiba Inu is the sister of the famous Shiba Inu named Balltze which has been infinitely memed and is the dog which many big, globally recognized memcoins were based on. Ie: Bonk on Solana blockchain and Cheems on the BSC blockchain. There is no utility, MOMO is a memecoin in its purest form, ran for the community in honour of Momo the Shiba Inu