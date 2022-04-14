Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomics

Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Metal Dollar (XMD), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
USD

Metal Dollar (XMD)-Informationen

What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability.

What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction.

History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain.

What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps.

What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.

Offizielle Website:
https://metaldollar.com/mint
Whitepaper:
https://metaldollar.com/MetalDollarXMD_Whitepaper.pdf

Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Metal Dollar (XMD), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 835.27K
$ 835.27K$ 835.27K
Gesamtangebot:
$ 836.56K
$ 836.56K$ 836.56K
Umlaufangebot:
$ 836.56K
$ 836.56K$ 836.56K
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 835.27K
$ 835.27K$ 835.27K
Allzeithoch:
$ 1.086
$ 1.086$ 1.086
Allzeittief:
$ 0.909529
$ 0.909529$ 0.909529
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.998452
$ 0.998452$ 0.998452

Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Metal Dollar (XMD) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von XMD-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele XMD-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von XMD verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des XMD -Tokens!

XMD Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich XMD entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose XMD kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?

MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.

Über 4,000 Handelspaare auf den Spot- und Futures-Märkten
Schnellste Token-Auflistungen unter den CEXs
Branchenweit die größte Liquidität
Niedrigste Gebühren, unterstützt durch einen 24/7-Kundenservice
100 %+ Transparenz der Token-Reserve für Benutzergelder
Ultraniedrige Einstiegshürden: Krypto kaufen mit nur 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.