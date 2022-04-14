LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) Tokenomics
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE)-Informationen
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.
The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.
Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks.
Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain.
As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications.
Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem.
Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von LSHARE-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele LSHARE-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von LSHARE verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des LSHARE -Tokens!
LSHARE Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich LSHARE entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose LSHARE kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.