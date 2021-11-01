kotia (KOT) Tokenomics
Kotia (KOT): A Blend of Speed and Security
Kotia (KOT) stands at the forefront of innovation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering a unique fusion of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms. This dynamic combination ensures both speed and security, making Kotia a standout player in the digital currency landscape.
Key Features:
Swift Transactions: Kotia is engineered for speed, allowing users to experience rapid transaction processing. The integration of PoS enhances the efficiency of the network, ensuring quick and seamless transactions.
Robust Security: Security is paramount, and Kotia doesn't compromise. The incorporation of PoW adds an extra layer of protection to the network, making it resilient against potential threats and attacks.
Hybrid Consensus: By marrying PoS and PoW, Kotia strikes a delicate balance between energy efficiency (PoS) and network security (PoW), creating a well-rounded ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its users.
User-Friendly Interface: Kotia prioritizes user experience, offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kotia provides a platform that is accessible to all.
Community-Driven Development: The Kotia community plays a pivotal role in shaping the coin's future. A transparent and collaborative development approach ensures that the community's input is considered, fostering a sense of ownership among its users.
Embrace the future of digital finance with Kotia – where speed meets security, and innovation knows no bounds.
kotia (KOT) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für kotia (KOT), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
kotia (KOT) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von kotia (KOT) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von KOT-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele KOT-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von KOT verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des KOT -Tokens!
KOT Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich KOT entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose KOT kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.