Konan of Kaspa Preis (KONAN)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 1.42M USD. Der KONAN zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Konan of Kaspa Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 239.55K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Konan of Kaspa im Tagesverlauf beträgt -4.37%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 287.00B USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von KONAN zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue KONAN-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Konan of Kaspa zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Konan of Kaspa zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Konan of Kaspa zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Konan of Kaspa zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|-4.37%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|-59.37%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Konan of Kaspa: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+0.86%
-4.37%
-2.25%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
$KONAN of Kaspa: The Dog and Hero of Kaspa $KONAN of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe. What sets $KONAN of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of $KONAN of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success. Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, $KONAN benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows $KONAN to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community. More than a financial tool, $KONAN of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As $KONAN of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all. With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, $KONAN of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
