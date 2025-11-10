KITTEE (KTE) Tokenomics
KITTEE (KTE) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für KITTEE (KTE), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
KITTEE (KTE)-Informationen
Overview of KITTEE (KTE)
KITTEE (ticker: KTE) is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, launched through the pump.fun platform—a popular decentralized exchange for creating and trading meme tokens. As a Solana-based project, it leverages the network's high-speed, low-cost transactions to facilitate quick and accessible trading.
The token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, centering around a cat-themed mascot. KITTEE positions itself purely as a meme, emphasizing fun, community engagement, and cultural expression rather than any form of financial investment or security. The project explicitly disclaims any intent to function as an investment contract, highlighting its roots in decentralized, peer-to-peer digital creativity.
Origins and Background
KITTEE originated as an online meme, evolving into a tokenized asset on Solana. Its creation draws from the broader meme coin ecosystem, where humorous, viral concepts are transformed into blockchain-based tokens to foster community interaction. The project's logo and artwork were custom-designed to represent KITTEE as a fun, approachable character—a stylized cat that has become synonymous with the token. This mascot draws from popular internet cat memes, tapping into the cultural phenomenon of feline-themed content that has dominated social media for years. Unlike utility-focused cryptocurrencies, KITTEE's foundation is in entertainment and shared enthusiasm, popularized through online communities and social platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
The token was launched on pump.fun, a platform known for enabling anyone to create meme coins with a bonding curve mechanism. This setup allows the token's price to increase as more people buy in, creating a gamified launch experience. As of recent activity the project has seen moments of hype, including announcements of all-time highs and calls to action for community members to join before potential further growth.
Themes and Cultural References
At its core, KITTEE revolves around themes of fun, friendliness, and lighthearted internet culture. The cat mascot, simply named "KITTEE," symbolizes playfulness and approachability, evoking familiar cultural icons like viral cat videos, memes such as Grumpy Cat or Nyan Cat, and the broader "cat economy" in crypto. The token's branding uses "KTE" or "KITTEE" as symbols of support for these ideals, blending whimsy with decentralized principles.
Culturally, KITTEE ties into the meme economy, where digital assets represent shared jokes, identities, and communities rather than traditional value stores. It's not tied to any specific real-world events or narratives but draws from the evergreen appeal of cats in online humor. The project's artwork, including the transparent logo, features a cute, cartoonish cat design that encourages meme creation, sharing, and remixing by the community.
KITTEE (KTE) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von KITTEE (KTE) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von KTE-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele KTE-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von KTE verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des KTE -Tokens!
KTE Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich KTE entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose KTE kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Bitte lesen und verstehen Sie die Nutzungsvereinbarung und die Datenschutzerklärung
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen
TOP-Volumen
Die Kryptowährungen mit dem höchsten Handelsvolumen
Neulich hinzugefügt
Kürzlich aufgelistete Kryptowährungen, die zum Handeln verfügbar sind
Top Gainers
24-Stunden-Krypto-Top-Gewinner, auf die jeder Händler achten sollte