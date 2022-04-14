Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics

Kakaxa (KAKAXA)
Kakaxa (KAKAXA)-Informationen

$KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩

While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin.

So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale.

📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON.

Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool.

How much are you willing to believe in shit?

Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE.

100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks.

‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back.

Tokenomics:

Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10%

You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about to find out😏

How much are you willing to believe in shit?

Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE.

100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks.

‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back.

Tokenomics:

Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10%

Offizielle Website:
https://kakaxa.com/eng

Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Kakaxa (KAKAXA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 59.69K
$ 59.69K$ 59.69K
Gesamtangebot:
$ 99.42M
$ 99.42M$ 99.42M
Umlaufangebot:
$ 99.42M
$ 99.42M$ 99.42M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 59.69K
$ 59.69K$ 59.69K
Allzeithoch:
$ 0.314659
$ 0.314659$ 0.314659
Allzeittief:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.00060036
$ 0.00060036$ 0.00060036

Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Kakaxa (KAKAXA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von KAKAXA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele KAKAXA-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von KAKAXA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des KAKAXA -Tokens!

KAKAXA Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich KAKAXA entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose KAKAXA kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.