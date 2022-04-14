InfinityBit Token (IBIT) Tokenomics
InfinityBit Token (IBIT)-Informationen
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time.
About InfinityBit
Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC
The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology.
Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users.
AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment.
IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry.
A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
InfinityBit Token (IBIT) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für InfinityBit Token (IBIT), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
InfinityBit Token (IBIT) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von InfinityBit Token (IBIT) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von IBIT-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele IBIT-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von IBIT verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des IBIT -Tokens!
IBIT Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich IBIT entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose IBIT kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.