Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)-Informationen
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations.
What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs.
2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community
Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why?
Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders.
2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run.
2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism.
1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities.
History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users
What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations
We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards.
What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Ignore Fud (4TOKEN), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von 4TOKEN-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele 4TOKEN-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von 4TOKEN verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des 4TOKEN -Tokens!
4TOKEN Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich 4TOKEN entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose 4TOKEN kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
