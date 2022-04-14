Hygea AI (HGAI) Tokenomics
Hygea AI (HGAI)-Informationen
Hygea AI: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology for Comprehensive Health Management
Hygea AI is an innovative health and wellness platform inspired by Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, hygiene, and cleanliness. This project merges ancient health principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a holistic approach to personal well-being.
At its core, Hygea AI aims to provide a compassionate, empathetic interaction through AI, making every conversation feel natural and supportive. The system ensures privacy and security, utilizing the highest standards to protect personal health information.
One of Hygea AI's standout features is its proactive and predictive nature, where it sends intelligent alerts and personalized recommendations based on user interactions and health data. This feature is designed to anticipate health needs, offering real-time health alerts for emergencies, mental health crises, or routine medical reminders.
The platform allows users to freely discuss medical or wellness issues in a non-judgmental space, providing expert advice tailored to individual needs. Users can explore symptoms, treatments, and emotional well-being, with Hygea AI offering insights into emotional and mental health trends over time, which aids in proactive care. Additionally, users receive curated health tips based on the latest medical research, personalized to their specific health profiles.
Hygea AI also enhances telemedicine by analyzing emotional states during consultations, offering empathetic insights, and personalized advice, effectively bridging the gap between virtual and physical care settings. Its unique capability includes voice-based analysis of pain and symptoms, which increases diagnostic accuracy by interpreting vocal patterns rather than relying solely on self-reported data.
By detecting emotional states like stress, anxiety, or depression through voice, Hygea AI can recommend timely interventions and support, enhancing mental health monitoring.
The vision of Hygea AI is to make healthcare accessible, proactive, and personalized, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. It aims to serve as a bridge between everyday health concerns and professional medical advice, ensuring that wellness is not just a concept but a practical reality for everyone.
Hygea AI (HGAI) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Hygea AI (HGAI), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Hygea AI (HGAI) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Hygea AI (HGAI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von HGAI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele HGAI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von HGAI verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des HGAI -Tokens!
HGAI Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich HGAI entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose HGAI kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.