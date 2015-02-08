HNC Coin (HNC) Tokenomics
HNC Coin (HNC)-Informationen
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions.
Who are the founders of HNC Coin?
• HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well.
Where can you buy HNC Coin?
• Currently HNC Coin is traded at:
-
P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io)
-
GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/)
-
HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/)
-
Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/)
-
Xeggex (www.xeggex.com)
• More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows:
-
Total supply is: 100M
-
Circulating supply: 93M
-
Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node)
-
Tradeable coins: 83M
-
Coins available for mining: 7M
How is the HNC Coin network secured?
-
HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon.
-
A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
HNC Coin (HNC) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für HNC Coin (HNC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
HNC Coin (HNC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von HNC Coin (HNC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von HNC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele HNC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von HNC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des HNC -Tokens!
