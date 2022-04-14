HAMMY (HAMMY) Tokenomics
HAMMY (HAMMY)-Informationen
HAMMY is a cute hamster-themed memecoin built on the TRON blockchain, spearheaded by a dedicated CTO community. This project combines the charm of its hamster mascot with the innovative spirit of a technologically driven team, creating a unique and engaging experience for users.
As a memecoin, HAMMY stands out with its playful and approachable branding, making it accessible to a broad audience. The project is driven by a strong community ethos, with the CTO team at the helm, ensuring that the technical foundation of HAMMY is robust and reliable. The TRON blockchain provides the ideal platform for HAMMY, offering fast transactions and scalability, which are crucial for the project’s growth and user engagement.
The HAMMY community plays a central role in the project’s development, contributing ideas, feedback, and creative content such as Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs and promotional materials. These efforts help to strengthen the bond among community members and promote the HAMMY brand within the broader crypto space.
HAMMY’s roadmap includes plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding its ecosystem through integrations with other decentralized applications on TRON. The CTO community is committed to delivering a project that not only delights users with its cute and fun concept but also provides a secure and scalable platform for transactions and interactions.
In summary, HAMMY is more than just a memecoin; it’s a community-driven project centered around a lovable hamster mascot. With the support of a dedicated CTO team and the strengths of the TRON blockchain, HAMMY is poised to make a significant impact in the memecoin space, bringing together technology and fun in a unique and engaging way.
HAMMY (HAMMY) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für HAMMY (HAMMY), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
HAMMY (HAMMY) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von HAMMY (HAMMY) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von HAMMY-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele HAMMY-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von HAMMY verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des HAMMY -Tokens!
