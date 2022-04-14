GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomics
GulfCoin (GULF)-Informationen
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities.
Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited.
Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch
Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods.
GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools.
Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products.
GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases.
Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für GulfCoin (GULF), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von GulfCoin (GULF) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von GULF-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele GULF-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von GULF verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des GULF -Tokens!
GULF Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich GULF entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose GULF kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.