Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics
Gorilla is more than just a cryptocurrency. It is a community-driven project that aims to make a positive impact on the world while also having fun.
This means that by simply holding or trading Gorilla, you are also contributing to meaningful causes. But that's not all. Gorilla also has a strong focus on education. The team behind Gorilla is committed to providing resources and information to help people better understand cryptocurrency and how it works.
This includes a blog and community forums where members can ask questions and share knowledge. Of course, Gorilla is also a fun and lively community that enjoys creating memes, sharing stories, and supporting one another.
The team behind Gorilla is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive community that is welcoming to everyone, regardless of their level of experience with cryptocurrency. So, what sets Gorilla apart from other meme coins? It's the fact that it is more than just a meme. Gorilla is a movement - a movement that uses the power of cryptocurrency to make a positive impact on the world. Join the community, trade Gorilla, and help make a difference today.
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von GIAC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele GIAC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von GIAC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des GIAC -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.