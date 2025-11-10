GEI BEAR (GEI) Tokenomics
GEI BEAR (GEI) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für GEI BEAR (GEI), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
GEI BEAR (GEI)-Informationen
GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.
GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.
The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.
Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.
The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.
Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.
Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.
GEI BEAR (GEI) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von GEI BEAR (GEI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von GEI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele GEI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von GEI verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des GEI -Tokens!
GEI Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich GEI entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose GEI kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
Bitte lesen und verstehen Sie die Nutzungsvereinbarung und die Datenschutzerklärung
HOT
Aktuell im Trend liegende Kryptowährungen, die große Marktaufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen
TOP-Volumen
Die Kryptowährungen mit dem höchsten Handelsvolumen
Neulich hinzugefügt
Kürzlich aufgelistete Kryptowährungen, die zum Handeln verfügbar sind
Top Gainers
24-Stunden-Krypto-Top-Gewinner, auf die jeder Händler achten sollte